Politicians condemn Bowens Road murder

National Security minister, Dr. Horace Chang, says his ministry is extremely concerned about the heinous attacks on vulnerable groups, including women and children.

This, in the wake of yesterday’s drive-by shooting of six people, one fatally, a 21-year-old woman, along Bowens Road in St. Andrew.

An infant is among the five wounded at hospital.

Dr. Chang in condemning the incident says, existing legislation such as the sexual offences act, the domestic violence act and the child care protection act are being amended, to further protect women, children, the disabled, and the elderly against crime and violence.

The legal authority is also being strengthened to bring perpetrators to justice.

Dr. Chang is encouraging Jamaicans to return to the traditions of caring for each other, and end crime and violence.

He says the ministry is working towards building safer public spaces, and maintaining public order across the island.

In the meantime, Member of Parliament for St. Andrew South Western, Dr. Angela Brown Burke, who visited the area this morning, said more security personnel are needed.

Bowens Road falls within the Zone of Special Operations in the area

Six people were shot one fatally.

Dead is 21 year old Nesseriti Roache, otherwise called Nancy, of Cockburn Lane Kingston 11.

Reports are that about 5: 7 p.m. yesterday, Ms. Roache was among a group of persons standing along the roadway, when they were shot at by armed men.

Dr. Brown Burke said that more emphasis needs to be placed on social intervention.