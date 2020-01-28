Pop star Shakira samples Inner Circle’s ‘Sweat’

Inner Circle, the bad boys of reggae have found their music at the center of another international production.

The reggae band’s 1992 hit single ‘Sweat’ has been sampled by multi-Grammy Latin pop star Shakira on her latest single ‘Me Gusta.’

In acknowledging the timelessness of their music, InnerCircle shared the artwork, and a short preview of Shakira’s single on their Instagram page, notifying fans that 2020 will continue to be an amazing year for the band, who are currently finalizing the details for their upcoming ‘Bad Boys Tour.’

Writers and performers of the original Bad Boys soundtrack, the iconic Inner Circle ‘Bad Boys’ single, will once again play a key musical role in the third film of the Bad Boys sequel.