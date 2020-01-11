Portland Municipal Corporation seeking to identify lands for new cemetery

The Portland Municipal Corporation is looking to identify lands for the establishment of a new cemetery for the parish.

Minister of local government and community development Desmond McKenzie says that the objective is to meet the growing demand for public burial spaces.

He says burial in public cemeteries has become a major concern, noting that almost 70 percent of public cemeteries across the country that are controlled by Municipal Corporations are either filled or at the point where burial can hardly take place.

The local government and community development minister says the other major issue that confronts the local authority is to find suitable lands for burial.

He says that the existing public cemetery in Portland will be closed, once a new burial area has been established.

Mr McKenzie was speaking with JIS following the Municipal Corporation’s monthly meeting on Thursday.