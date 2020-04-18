Portmore residents face long lines on second shopping day under lock-down

There are long lines at supermarkets and wholesales in the Portmore Municipality in St Catherine as thousands of residents venture out to stock up on essential items, amid a seven-day lock down due to the spread of the Coronavirus.

Today is the second day designated for shopping for food and medical supplies; the first was on Wednesday.

Mayor of Portmore Leon Thomas says he has received complains about increased prices for farm produce to include cabbage.

Yesterday, the Portmore Municipal Corporation continued its sanitization activities which started two weeks ago.

Mayor Thomas says corner shops within communities were sanitized, ahead of today’s shopping day, to ensure that residents are safe from Covid-19.

He is encouraging residents to adhere to the social distancing order and to protect themselves by wearing a mask.

Mayor of Portmore Leon Thomas.

On Tuesday, St Catherine was placed under lock-down, after several employees from the Alorica Call Centre in Portmore tested positive for the deadly Coronavirus.

The Health Ministry says 62 workers, 55 of whom are from St Catherine now have the virus.