Prime Minister announces new measures to contain COVID-19 spread

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced new measures to contain the spread of the Novel Coronavirus COVID-19.

This as the country prepares to tackle community transmission of the virus. Meantime the number of confirmed cases now stands at 21.

The measures take effect Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

Persons aged 75 and older are required to remain at home for 14 days. There will be some exemptions.

All public sector workers 65 years and older are to work from home, subject to specified exemptions.

No more than ten persons are allowed to gather in a public space for a period of 14 days.

Schools will remain closed until the end of the Easter term.

Every person who entered Jamaica as of March 18, must be quarantined for a further 14 days after the initial seven days expire.

And restrictions in operations for barbers and hairdressers