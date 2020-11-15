Probe underway into death of 6 year old in Clarendon.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the death of 6-year-old Oshane Banton, whose body was found in Lionel Town, Clarendon on Saturday.

Reports are that relatives raised an alarm when Oshane could not be found at home.

They reportedly informed the Lionel Town Police, and a search was organized with the support of the community. The search team found the child’s body about 5:30 p.m, floating in the water at a sewage plant in the community. Detectives are awaiting the outcome of a post mortem to determine the next steps in the investigation.

Anyone with information that can assist investigators is being asked to contact the Lionel Town Police at 876-986-3233 or 876-986-3207 or the nearest police station.