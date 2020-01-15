Quada charged with murder

Dancehall entertainer Quada has been charged with murder.

Music News understands that Quada was arrested and charged by detectives at the Constant Spring Police in St. Andrew for the murder of 30-year-old Miguel Williams in Sterling Castle Heights, St. Andrew on April 17, 2019.

Quada turned himself into the police accompanied by his attorney on Tuesday, January 14.

Reports from the Jamaica Constabulary Force are that about 3:45 pm, Williams was allegedly beaten, set ablaze and his house torched by Quada and others.

The dancehall entertainer was charged following a question and answer session with detectives.

Quada joins fellow accused 30-year-old Andrew Breakcliffe, otherwise called Grinch, of a Sterling Castle Heights address who was also charged with murder and arson in December 2019.

Investigations are ongoing.

Quada is signed to PopCaan’s Unruly Camp.

Keep it locked to Music News for more on this developing story.