Racers Grand Prix postponed

The Racers Grand Prix, which was awarded gold status in the newly formed 2020 World Athletics Continental tour, has been postponed due to the global impact of the Coronavirus Pandemic.

Meet organizer glen mills in a letter to world athletics said, the ferocity of the virus, the local and global restrictions on travelling and gatherings, the quarantine procedures, and the inconclusive timeline of the impact of the virus were noted as the basis on which the meet would be deferred.

The meet, which was originally scheduled for June 13, 2020 in Kingston, was one of ten meets in the new series designed to accommodate athletes from several disciplines cut from the diamond league for 2020.

These included the triple jump, discus, 3000m steeplechase and 200metres. For these core disciplines, ranking points would have been allotted at the same level as the Diamond League.

Furthermore, this was intended to be a major boon for the racers grand prix that over the past four years has established itself as one of the best track and field meetings in the western hemisphere.

The continental series was set to begin on May 10 in Tokyo, Japan and would also include the fanny Blankers Koen games in Hengelo, Netherlands; the Nurmi games in Turku, Finland; and the Skol-imowska Memorial in Poland