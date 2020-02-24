Reggae Sumfest tickets available as of Wednesday

The Reggae Sumfest team is declaring its readiness for the 2020 festival season with the launch of online ticket sales on Wednesday, February 26, at 12:01 am!

According to Sumfest boss, Josef Bogdanovich, patrons have been anxious to finalize their plans for summer and have been asking about tickets.

Music News understands that all tickets will be available online including – ultra VIP and general access tickets for the two festival nights. While tickets for all pre-events will soon be available at ticket outlets to be announced.

Organizers of Reggae Sumfest who have already signed Grammy winner Koffee and dancehall deejay Spice, promises exciting breaking news within the week.

Reggae Sumfest activities for 2020 will commence in Kingston with the Get Social Awards in June, and the symposium on July 10. The Montego Bay week of activities will begin Sunday the 12th of July through to Saturday the 18th of July in the second city.