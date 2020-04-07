Rihanna ventilators for Barbados not among those seized

Barbadian Health Minister Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Bostic, has retracted his claims that ventilators bought by Bajan pop star Rihanna to aid in Barbados COVID-19 fight, has been seized in the United States.

In a corrected statement released to the Barbadian people, the Health Minister noted that, although some ventilators being shipped to the island were recently seized by the United States, the ventilators donated by Rihanna were not among those seized, and will arrive on the island shortly.

Two weeks ago, Rihanna pledged to purchase five new ventilators reportedly amounting to the sum of 700k USD (about 96 million jmd), to aid in her birth country Barbados’ COVID-19 response efforts. To date, Barbados has recorded 56 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, with one death.