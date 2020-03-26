Roger Federer has joined the list of sports stars helping out the needy during the Corona Virus outbreak

Tennis star Roger Federer has joined the list of sports stars helping out the needy during the corona-virus pandemic.

The former world number one and his wife donated one million Swiss francs ($1.02 million) to vulnerable families in his native Switzerland.

Barcelona forward Lionel Messi and Manchester city manager Pep Guardiola had each donated one million euros ($1.08 million) to help clinics and medical centers fight the outbreak.

In addition Portugal and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes also came together to donate lifesaving equipment to Portuguese hospitals.

The tennis season is, however, suspended until June 7 due to the pandemic.