Romario Williams set to sign with Miami Fc

The Miami FC announced its first signing of the off-season on Wednesday with the addition of Jamaican international forward Romario Williams, pending league and federation approval.

Williams brings MLS and USL Championship experience having played for Montreal Impact, FC Montreal, Atlanta United and Charleston Battery. In 2017, Williams was named to the Championship’s All-League Team while on loan with the Charleston Battery as he recorded 15 goals, and has scored 32 goals in the Championship in 64 appearances in the league over the past four seasons.

This past season, Williams also made seven appearances for Columbus Crew SC after a mid-season trade with Atlanta.

“I am elated to be joining The Miami FC,” said Williams. “I’m very thankful for the opportunity to be a part of this incredible organization and excited for the upcoming season.”

Williams brings extensive international experience with him to Miami, having made 14 appearances for Jamaica after competing for his country at the U-17 and U-23 levels. In 2017, the 25-year-old scored twice as Jamaica reached the Final of the Concacaf Gold Cup, defeating Mexico in the Semifinals.