Sachin Tendulkar contributes $67,000 U. S. dollars to India’s fight against the coronavirus outbreak

Batting great Sachin Tendulkar has contributed 5 million rupees or $67,000 U. S. dollars to India’s fight against the Coronavirus outbreak, a source close to the former cricketer has confirmed.

Tendulkar, who also took part in Australia’s bushfire charity game in February, contributed 2.5 million rupees each to his state government of Maharashtra and the prime minister’s relief fund.

The 46-year-old remains the world’s leading run-scorer in tests and one-day internationals, with more than 34,000 runs and 100 centuries. His 24-year career ended in 2013. India has confirmed 724 infections, of which 17 have died. Globally, over 24,000 have died from the virus.

India has announced a lockdown of 21 days until April 14 to fight the virus, which emerged in china late last year and has brought sporting events around the world to a halt.

The fate of the popular Indian Premier League Twenty20 tournament, which was scheduled to being at the end of the month, remains unclear. It has already been postponed until April 15 at the earliest.