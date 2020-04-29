Sean Paul saddened by death of former Dutty Cup Crew member

Tributes continue to flood social media platforms following the death of former Dutty Cup Crew member, Mr. Chicken.

International Grammy-winning entertainer Sean Paul, on Tuesday, used his official Instagram page to express grief. Sean Paul wrote, “R.I.P MY NAPTALI BROTHER. U ARE MISSED. #DUTTYCUP @mrchicken_chiqua.”

Mr. Chicken and Sean Paul before he became a chart-topping artist, were a part of the Dutty Cup Crew that was established in the 90s, along with Uncle Mucks (formerly Kid Kurup), Mossy Kid, Looga Man, Daddigon, and Froggy.

Other industry players who expressed sadness via social media following the passing of Mr. Chicken are Chi Ching Ching, Esco, Leftside, Future Fambo, and Romeich of Romeich Entertainment.

Mr. Chicken died at the hospital on Monday nearly a week after suffering a stroke.

He was 47-years-old.