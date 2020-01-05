Security service boosted for south east region health facilities

Health and Wellness Minister Dr. Christopher Tufton, has signed contracts with some security companies, to provide security services for hospitals and health centres, within the south east regional health authority.

The security partners include Marksman limited, Shallk electronic security limited, Atlas group incorporated limited, Modern investigation and security limited and King Alarm securities limited.

Speaking at the contract signing ceremony at the National Chest Hospital conference room, yesterday, Dr. Tufton noted that public health institutions are intended to provide a safe place for persons, who need physical safety for both staff and patients.

He said government has spent billions of dollars each year, to provide added security features that strengthen security measures at public hospitals.