Security to be beefed up at Cornwall College

The Cornwall College in St. James is to ramp up its security measures, in the wake of the attack on the dean of discipline by a parent on Tuesday.

It is the latest in a series of attacks on school administrators in recent months, including one in which a principal was attacked by a parent.

Minister of state in the ministry of education Alando Terrelonge met this morning with staff and students of the college.

Terrelonge described the assault on the dean as unfortunate, saying it should never have happened.

The state minister met with Cornwall College board, and a decision was taken about beefing up security on the campus.