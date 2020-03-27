Senior Sunshine girl shooter Rebekah Robinson managing well in England

With Britain under total lock down senior sunshine girl shooter Rebekah Robinson says she and her team mates who plays in the the vitality netball super league in England are doing well.

All leagues around the world have been put on hold, due to the dreaded corona -virus which has surpassed 23 thousand deaths globally.

Speaking to Irie Fm sports from her England base, ……. Robinson who won bronze with the Jamaicaan team at the 2018 commonwealth games said she and her team-mate Latanya Wilson who both plays for Celtic Dragon are managing well.