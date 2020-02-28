Shabba Ranks booked for Reggae Sumfest 2020

Legendary dancehall deejay, Shabba Ranks is slated to perform at the 2020 staging of Reggae Sumfest.

According to Sumfest organizers, Shabba is expected to perform on Festival Night 2, on Saturday, July 18, at Catherine Hall in Montego Bay.

Shabba Ranks is the latest entertainer to be added to the Reggae Sumfest lineup. Other acts booked for the festival so far, include Koffee, Spice, Stylo G, and Daddy 1.

Reggae Sumfest activities for 2020 will commence in Kingston with the Get Social Awards in June, and a symposium on July 10. Then the week-long activities will begin on Sunday the 12th of July through to Saturday the 18th of July in the second city.