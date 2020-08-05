Shaggy, Marcia Griffiths, Ken Boothe to receive Reggae Icon Awards

Grammy-winning dancehall entertainer Shaggy, and veteran reggae singers Marcia Griffiths, and Ken Boothe, will on Thursday be presented with the Jamaica Reggae Icon Awards, during Jamaica’s independence celebrations.

Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, said despite COVID-19 forcing many things to change, the celebration of outstanding Jamaicans who have been great role models, and inspirations, not only for Jamaicans but people of the world, must continue.

According to the Minister, “it is a great joy to express on behalf of the nation, our great love and appreciation to Shaggy, Marcia, and Ken.”

In keeping with the necessary restrictions on gatherings to reduce the spread of COVID-19, this year’s independence spectacular will be held without an audience at the National Arena.

The celebration under the theme ‘Wheel and Come Again’ will feature presentations in music, drama, song, and dance, with performances from Jamaica Festival Song 2020 Winner Buju Banton, Beenie Man, Christopher Martin, Wayne Marshall, Richie Stephens, Tessanne Chin, Ikaya, Dre Island, Kemar Highcon, gospel singers Kevin Downswell and Kukudoo among others.

In addition, to compensate for the absence of the regular independence street parties across major towns, the Ministry in partnership with the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) will be hosting an independence night virtual street dance featuring, selectors Boom Boom, Ricky Trooper, and entertainers Elephant Man and Jah Vinci among others.

Jamaica’s 58th independence virtual celebrations will kick off at 4 pm on Thursday and will be streamed live on free to air TV and social media. The virtual street dance is scheduled to follow at 8 pm until midnight.