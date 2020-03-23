Six Jamaicans affected as Suncorp Super Netball League put on hold

Reigning two-time league MVP Jhaniele Fowler and Shamera Sterling are two of six Jamaicans who will be out of action in Australia following the 2020 season of the Suncorp Super Netball League being deferred as part of wider efforts to protect the health and well-being of fans, athletes, staff and the broader community.

The decision was made by the Super Netball League Commission (SNLC) taking into account the latest medical and government advice.

The 2020 season was scheduled to tip off on May 2, but the SNLC in a statement said given the rapidly-evolving landscape, it was determined that the start of the season will be deferred and will not commence prior to June 30.

The SNLC also said it will review the situation before the end of May and, based on the latest medical advice and government regulation, will determine whether the season start date should be extended even further.

In a statement the SNLC added that club training will be suspended.

The league’s management will also work with clubs and the Australian Netball Players’ Association in relation to interstate-based athletes and international players including the other four Jamaicans Romelda Aiken, Shimona Nelson, Kadie-Ann Dehaney and Jodi-Ann Ward returning to their homes.

Netball Australia is working with the nations involved in the 2020 Quad Series and Constellation Cup to determine what the approach will be in relation to these matches, which were due to take place in September and October respectively.

Once decisions have been made, information will be communicated in relation to these tournaments.