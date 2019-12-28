Some Flow customers in Browns Town still without service

Telecommunications provider Flow says it is continuing the restoration of services to the remaining customers in St. Ann who were impacted by the fire at the company’s Brown’s Town exchange, last Friday.

Hundreds of customers from Brown’s Town, Friendship, Alexandria, Gibraltar, Watt Town and other nearby areas were hit with service outages due to extensively damaged equipment and infrastructure.

The company had promised to have service restored by Monday evening, but several mobile and business customers continued to experience service disruptions up to today.

Director of Maintenance at Flow, Shawn Holder, says a technical team is out working on restoring service to landline and internet customers.

He notes that the team’s priority ahead of the Christmas holidays was to get all mobile customers and as many business customers as possible back online.

The telecomms company says mobile customers who are still having difficulty connecting should restart their devices.