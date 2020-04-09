Spanish hotels donate US $200,000 to fight COVID-19

As part of efforts to assist the country in recovering from the impacts of the COVID-19 crisis, the Spanish hotel sector has pledged a donation of US $200,000 dollars to the government.

Spanish Ambassador to Jamaica, Josep Bosch Bessa, made the announcement during a digital press conference, this morning (April 9).

He said the donation comes from the collective effort of Spanish hotels including Iberostar, Grand Bahia, and Melia, and will assist the Ministry of Health in purchasing necessary equipment, including ventilators.

The Spanish ambassador, in noting that Spain stands ready to assist Jamaica during the crisis, said some Spanish companies have expressed that they will make further donations.

Meantime, Tourism Minister, Edmund Bartlett said this brings the total donations made by the sector so far to US $1.2 million.

Expressing gratitude for the support, Mr. Bartlett said it is important that the tourism sector be the first to recover from this crisis, given that it is a major income generator.