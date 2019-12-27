St Thomas Chamber of Commerce reports fairly good Christmas for businesses

Business operators in St. Thomas reportedly had a fairly good Christmas season, with average sales reported over the Grand Market to Boxing Day period.

President of the St. Thomas Chamber of Commerce, Eccleston Campbell says, most stores had a reasonably good turnout of customers, over the holidays.

However, he noted that business operators expressed some disappointment with sales, as shoppers were more cautious with their spending this year.

Mr. Campbell says, hardware stores reported a significant boost in sales, due to a construction boom in the parish.

He noted that some persons appear to have better financial standing this year.