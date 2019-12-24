Stafanie Taylor and Deandra Dottin of Barbados back in the West Indies squad 

Jamaica’s Stafanie Taylor and Deandra Dottin of Barbados are back in the west indies squad for a Pre-world Cup camp next month to finalise preparations for the ICC Women’s World Cup.

Dottin returns after shoulder surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation period, which ensured her full recovery and availability for the team.

Taylor, who missed the t20 international series against the visiting Indian women’s team in November, is also returning, along with Shamilia Connell and Shakera Selman are back from injury.

The full squad for the training camp is Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Shamilia Connell, Hayley Matthews, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shakera Selman, Sheneta Grimmond, Kaysia Schultz, Shabika Gajnabi, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shemaine Campbell, Chinelle Henry, Natasha Mclean, Chedean Nation, Shawnisha Hector, Anisa Mohammed, Lee Ann Kirby, Karishma Ramharack, Caneisha Isaac, Britney Cooper and Afy Fletcher.

The Pre-World Cup camp will run from January 6 to 25 during which the final squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will be selected before departure to Australia, for the February 21 to March 8 event.