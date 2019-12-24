Stafanie Taylor and Deandra Dottin of Barbados back in the West Indies squad 

by December 24th, 2019

Jamaica’s  Stafanie  Taylor  and  Deandra  Dottin  of  Barbados are  back  in the  west  indies  squad  for  a  Pre-world  Cup  camp  next  month  to  finalise  preparations  for  the  ICC Women’s  World  Cup.

Dottin returns after shoulder surgery and a lengthy rehabilitation period, which ensured her full recovery and availability for the team.

Taylor, who missed the t20 international series against the visiting Indian women’s team in November, is also   returning, along with Shamilia Connell and Shakera Selman are back   from injury.

The  full  squad  for  the training  camp  is Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Shamilia Connell, Hayley Matthews, Aaliyah Alleyne, Shakera Selman, Sheneta Grimmond, Kaysia Schultz, Shabika Gajnabi, Cherry Ann Fraser, Shemaine Campbell, Chinelle Henry, Natasha Mclean, Chedean Nation, Shawnisha Hector, Anisa Mohammed, Lee Ann Kirby, Karishma Ramharack, Caneisha Isaac, Britney Cooper and Afy Fletcher.

The Pre-World Cup camp  will  run  from  January  6  to  25  during which the final squad for the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup will be selected before departure to Australia,  for  the  February  21  to  March  8  event.