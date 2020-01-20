Sunshine girls prepares for New Zealand after rolling past South Africa 59-54 in Vitality Cup

Jamaica’s Sunshine girls are now turning their attention to world champions New Zealand on Wednesday after rolling past South Africa 59-54 in their opening match of the 2020 vitality Netball Nations Cup in Nottingham, England yesterday.

Playing at the motor point arena, Jamaica led by captain Janelle Fowler who scored 46 goals from 47 attempts, were able to avenge their loss to the South Africans last July, which prevented the black green and gold netball standard bearers from advancing to the semi-finals of the Netball World Cup in Liverpool.

Player of the match Nicole Dixon said the team shrugged off last year’s disappointment with total commitment.

New Zealand meantime opened their campaign with a 64-48 win over hosts England

England and South Africa will meet in the second game on Wednesday.