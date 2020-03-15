Suspension of schools due to COVID-19 not to be viewed as a holiday

Chief Executive officer of the National Parenting Commission, Kaysia Kerr, is reminding parents that the 14-day suspension of schools due to COVID-19 is not a holiday for their children.

Speaking on the Africa Forum on Irie FM this morning (March 15), Miss Kerr said parents must try to put structures in place to and set up a daily routine which includes academic activities.

While noting that the Parenting Commission is aware that not all children have access to the internet and online lessons, she said children can use their workbooks for daily study.

In the meantime, the Parenting Commission CEO is advocating for employers to provide work from home opportunities for parents who will need time off to take care of their children during the 14-day school closure.