Teen killed and relatives wounded in home invasion

Police have identified the teenage who was killed when gunmen invaded his home at Juno Crescent in May Pen, Clarendon, this morning.

Three of his relatives including a 4-year-old child were shot and wounded in the incident.

Dead is 17-year-old Jevaughn Smith.

Police reports are that the family was asleep at home about 12:15 a.m., when two armed men gained entry to the house and opened gunfire.

The four were shot and taken to hospital where Jevaughn died and the other three persons treated and released.

Police have not yet determined a motive for the killing.