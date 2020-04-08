Teflon Zincfence creates Curfew Riddim challenge

Reggae and dancehall producer Teflon, of Zincfence records, has merged the use of his creative tools and social media platform, to engage music lovers during this global quarantine period.

Teflon has created what he dubs the ‘Curfew Riddim Challenge’ the name of a beat he dropped on his official Instagram page and is challenging up-and-coming talent to spit some lyrics on the beat in a freestyle challenge.

Persons from all over the world have since taken on the challenge, with Teflon reposting videos, inclusive of deejays free-styling on the riddim in Spanish and French. Reggae entertainer Kabaka Pyramid also shared his freestyle, while Chronixx through a comment under the initial post of the riddim, hinted that he just might take on the challenge.

As of Wednesday, April 1, as part of measures to reduce the spread of the Coronavirus in Jamaica, Prime Minister Andrew Holness placed Jamaica under a nightly curfew from 8 pm to 6 am which ended this morning. However, the government is expected to extend the curfew today Wednesday, April 8.