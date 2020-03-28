There are reports that the English premier league is planning to finish the 2019/20 campaign behind closed doors over a period of four to six weeks starting in July.

All football has been postponed until April 30th at the very earliest.

And some levels of the English game have already taken the decision to declare the season null and void.

Earlier this month an agreement was outlined for the premier league campaign to be “extended indefinitely”, with play to resume when it is safe to do so.

Its reported that a conference call took place between the premier league, football association and English football league today.

It is claimed that a plan was reached to resume the season in July, with games played behind closed doors “over a period of four to six weeks unless the situation worsens in the UK.”

It’s also suggested that allowances will be made to try and help clubs and players cope following the delay and soften the impact on the 2020/21 campaign.

It is reported that possible measures could include “cancelling cup replays, or even potentially scrapping the league cup and EFL trophy.”