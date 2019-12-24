The prize pool for the 2020 Australian tennis open has been boosted by 14% up to a$71 million Australian or 49.1 million us dollars, with the biggest gains for players exiting in the early rounds.

Players losing in the first round of qualifying at the year’s first grand slam will take home 20,000 Australian dollars, up by a third from last year, while singles players who exit in the first round of the main draw will earn 90,000 Australian dollars, a jump of 20%.

Before the start of the 2018 Australian open, Novak Djokovic had to distance himself from media reports that he had pushed for a revolt over the way revenues from the four grand slams were distributed to help reward a larger group of players.

The 2020 women’s and men’s singles champions will receive smaller increases in prize money, with both winners taking home Australian 4. Million Australian dollars, a jump of $20,000.

Players can usually secure a main draw appearance in the tournament, which starts on January, 20, by having a ranking in the top 100.

Naomi Osaka of japan is the reigning women’s singles champion at the Australian open while Djokovic claimed a record seventh title by defeating great rival Rafael Nadal in the 2019 final.