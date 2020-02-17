There are reports that twitter accounts controlled by the (IOC) have been hacked by cyber group our-mine

There are reports that twitter accounts controlled by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) have been hacked by cyber group our-mine.

A post from the hacking group appeared on handles belonging to the IOC, including the official Olympics and IOC media accounts, youth Olympic Games and official Rio 2016 accounts were among the others affected.

The hacker group …..Which frequently uses cyber vandalism to advertise its services, also targeted the official twitter accounts of Spanish giants fc Barcelona for the second time.

Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts of 15 national football league (NFL) and the NFL itself were hacked by the same group last month.

The Olympics Facebook account does not appear to have been hacked.

A hack known as the “Olympic destroyer” took down Wi-Fi during the opening ceremony of the 2018 winter Olympics in Pyeongchang also affected several broadcasts of the event by knocking out television screens.