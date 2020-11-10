Thirteen roadways remain blocked following recent heavy rains

The National Works Agency (NWA) says it has re-opened 11 of the 24 roadways which up to yesterday were impassable.

The agency notes that landslides have been removed from some critical corridors in northern Clarendon and western St. Thomas while activities continue to re-establish access along roadways in east rural St. Andrew.

NWA Communications Manager, Stephen Shaw says efforts are now concentrated on removing a massive landslide at a section of the Irish Town road.

This, he says, will allow access to a breakaway at a section of the corridor.

It will also provide an alternative route to Gordon Town road, which is impassable due to a major embankment failure in the vicinity of Stand Up Hill.

Material is also being cleared along sections of the corridor from Guava Ridge to Silver Hill Gap to safely re-establish other detours to Gordon Town road.

Three roadways in Clarendon, St. Catherine, and Trelawny are currently still blocked by landslides.

These are from Danks to Crofts Hill; Belfield to Planters and Wait-a-bit to Hector’s River in Trelawny.

Equipment has been dispatched to these locations to have the roadways cleared, at least to single lane access.