Toddler among three family members killed in accident in St. James

A toddler is among three family members killed in a fatal accident in St. James on Tuesday (August 11).

They have been identified as 40-year-old Mark Brown, 39-year-old Tangria Grant and 2-year-old Jamar Brown, all of Sun Valley road, in the parish.

The family members died as a result of injuries they received in the accident along the Rose Hall main road.

Reports from the Barrett Town police are that about 10:00 p.m., Brown was driving a grey Nissan AD wagon motorcar, with Grant and Jamar aboard, towards Falmouth.

Further reports are that on reaching a section of the roadway, Brown lost control of the vehicle and it collided into a tree.

The police were summoned and all three were rushed to hospital, where they were pronounced dead.