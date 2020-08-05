Tommy Lee Sparta tribunal postponed, Sparta deejay remains behind bars

In two days, it will be one month since dancehall entertainer Tommy Lee Sparta has been in lock-up, and the entertainer will have to spend at least another week behind bars after a tribunal hearing held via zoom on Tuesday was further rescheduled for next week.

The matter which was being presented by Tommy Lee Sparta’s attorney Ernest Smith sought to push for the release of the deejay who is being held under the current State of Public Emergency in Montego Bay since July 7.

Tommy Lee Sparta who turned himself in after being listed as a person of interest, by the police, has since been interviewed multiple times by investigators attached to the Major Organised Crime and Counter-Terrorism Unit (C-TOC), and the Organised Crime Investigations Division (OCID).

Tommy Lee Sparta who has faced similar fates in 2014 and 2017, is being held in relation to questioning surrounding the recent upsurge of gang-related violence in his hometown of Flankers, St. James, where he no longer resides.

The court is scheduled to hear the Sparta Boss’s case next week with new dates set for August 10, 13, and 14.