Toots and The Maytals for Grammy Museum Digital Public Program

Veteran reggae group Toots and the Maytals, will this month be highlighted in the next round of the Recording Academy’s Grammy Museum, digital initiatives, for their digital museum.

The Grammy Museum spotlight will feature an intimate sit-down interview recorded via zoom, as part of the museum’s public programs digital series.

For the past 12 years, more than 900 public programs have been offered through the Grammy Museum, continuing its mission of paying tribute to musical heritage, and bringing communities together through music.

Toots and the Maytals are scheduled to appear on the Museum’s digital public program on Monday, August 24.