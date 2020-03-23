Toots and the Maytals postpones tour

Toots and the Maytals is the latest entertainer to postpone their tour in light of the Coronavirus outbreak.

Formed in the early 1960s and regarded as key figures in popularizing reggae music, Toots and The Maytals tour would see them making stops in the United States in April, and the United Kingdom in May.

The new dates will see Toots and the Maytals touring the US in October, and the UK in September.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused several entertainment events to be postponed or cancelled.

Weeks ago, entertainer Protoje postponed his Lost Experiences Europe tour featuring Lila Ike. Last week, the rapid spread of the COVID-19 virus forced dancehall deejays Elephant Man and Rygin King to cut their European tour.