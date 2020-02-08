Toots donates guitar to the Jamaica Music Museum

The Minister of Culture, Olivia Grange, has congratulated Reggae legend Toots Hibbert who has donated a guitar to the Jamaica Music Museum.

Presenting the guitar to Minister Grange, Toots said it was “one of the first guitars that I bought on my first tour of America; and I feel like I’m doing the right thing just to give this guitar [to the Jamaica Music Museum]”.

Minister Grange thanked Toots for his important contribution to the Music Museum and also encourage other Jamaican singers, songwriters, musicians, and artists to contribute artifacts and items to the Jamaica Music Museum.

Frederick ‘Toots’ Hibbert is a pioneer of Reggae music. Toots and the Maytals have produced some of Reggae’s most popular hits including ‘Pressure Drop’, ‘Monkey Man’ and ’54-46 (That’s My Number)’.