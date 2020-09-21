Tributes pour in for Barry O’Hare

Tributes continue to flood social media platforms following the death of renowned engineer, producer, and musician, Barry O’Hare.

Barry, who is said to have tested positive for the coronavirus last Thursday, died on Saturday, September 19, at the University Hospital of the West Indies, in St Andrew. He was 56-years old.

The son of a minister of religion, O’Hare’s musical journey began at an early age. He attended Vaz Prep School in Kingston where he started piano lessons. By nine, he was playing piano in his father’s Pentecostal Church, and the organ by age 11.

Barry O’Hare honed his talent as an engineer and a producer at Grove Recording Studio, a subsidiary of IRIE FM. He also extended his skills as a Deejay on the station.

Musician, Ian ‘Beezy’ Coleman, a long time friend, remembers Barry O’Hare as a big brother and a protector.

Barry O’Hare was much revered in the entertainment industry for his work, both in-studio as well as mega stage show productions.

For over 15-years, Barry O’Hare worked as a sound engineer on the popular Jamaica International Kite Festival. IRIE FM’s Gary G said Barry O’Hare was a good friend.

Barry O’Hare was an engineer for Burning Spear’s Grammy-winning album, Calling Rastafari in 2000. He recorded and produced Tanya Stephens’ first album, and worked with the likes of Diana King, Yami Bolo, Jack Radics, Prezident Brown, Mikey Spice, and countless others.

Barry O’Hare also helped to produce Third World’s 1992 album, ‘Committed.’ Cat Coore of the legendary Reggae Band remembers Barry O’Hare as an incredible and extraordinary sound technician.

Barry O’Hare was Shaggy’s engineer for 10 years. On Instagram, Shaggy called him a friend. On the social media platform, he wrote, “Lost our dear brother @barry_ohare_jamaica. Barry was my engineer and a great guy, he was instrumental in helping to establish Shaggy and Friends especially on the technical side, and engineered a lot of shows. We toured together for years. He made us sound great night after night. Thank you for your friendship, your talent, and love. Respect. Rest well, my brother. R.I.P condolences to his family.”

Barry O’Hare also worked as an engineer for Sean Paul and Beres Hammond.

His level of expertise saw him working on sound for film and television projects including the Disney film, Sebastian, and the ABC series, Going to Extremes which was shot on location in Jamaica.

In 2018, Barry O’Hare was recognized by the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA) for his contribution to the growth and development of reggae music.