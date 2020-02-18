Trouble is brewing between the governing body of cricket the ICC and the world top cricket boards.

This with the proposed T/20 champions cup that would have the world’s top 10 nations playing through no fewer than 48 matches – the same number as last year’s 50-over World Cup .

The proposal has now become the most contentious event in the ICC’s proposed suite of tournaments for the 2023 to 2031 broadcast rights cycle.

Under the proposal, which was first tabled to the ICC board in October last year and has been the subject of vigorous discussions between boards and the ICC since, there would be a T2/0 Champions Cup in 2024 and 2028 and an ODI champions cup in 2025 and 2029, alongside the T/20 World Cups in 2026 and 2030, and the ODI World Cups in 2027 and 2031

Some experts views the T/20 champions cup as effectively another world cup in size, and countries have already voiced their concerns of too much cricket on the schedule.

Member boards have argued that the number of days required for these events will eat significantly into available time for bilateral cricket, and also for the world test championship. At the same time, the Indian cricket board – is looking at expanding the size of the IPL, further crushing a calendar that now also features a preponderance of domestic T/20 events, and from this year will also include the hundred tournament in England.