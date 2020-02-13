Two candidates nominated for South East Clarendon by-election

The Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) says it will now advance preparations for the South East Clarendon by-election.

Two candidates were nominated today (February 12) for the poll to be held on March 2.

They are independent candidate Dereck Lambert who was nominated at 11:04 AM and the Jamaica Labour Party’s Pearnel Charles Jr. who was nominated at 12:55 PM.

The opposition People’s National Party (PNP) opted not to contest the by-election.

Mr. Lambert is a former member of the PNP and contested the seat for the party in 2011.

Director of Elections, Glasspole Brown says the preparation will include ensuring equipment and polling stations are ready.

He says the estimated cost of the election is $24.8 million.

Nomination activities took place at the Vere Technical High School.

The EOJ says the election in Clarendon southeastern, marks the sixth parliamentary by-election to be held since the 2016 general election.

There are approximately 41,000 electors in the constituency.

Mr. Charles Jr. says he will work very hard in this election, and will not take his opponent for granted.

For his part, Mr. Lambert says he does not believe the election should be uncontested, and that he will do his best to serve the people as he is from southeast Clarendon.