Two men killed and a third wounded in alleged confrontation with police

The St. James police are reporting that two men were reportedly shot and killed, and a third wounded, in a confrontation with security forces this afternoon (February 19, 2020).

Preliminary reports are that lawmen were carrying out an operation in Retirement, St. James, when they came under gunfire.

The lawmen returned the fire and three persons were shot.

Head of the St. James police, Superintendent Vernon Ellis says the police also recovered several firearms during the incident.

He notes that the police have been making gains against criminals in the parish.