US Embassy: no truth to extradition claims on social media

The US Embassy in Kingston has sought to clear up public misconception about extradition due to rumours circulating on social media.

In recent days, some social media posts have suggested that the United States government has sent marshals to Jamaica to get some high ranked public officials.

In a bid to dispel those claims, the Embassy issued a statement today, indicating that contrary to social media rumours, there is no extradition request for any minister of the Jamaican government, from the United States government.

The embassy stressed that the Jamaican government has been very cooperative with the United States government on these matters.