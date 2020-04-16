USA will screen deportees for Covid 19

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has sought to assure that the persons scheduled to be deported to Jamaica will be screened for the coronavirus.

Sixty-two deportees are expected to arrive in Jamaica next Tuesday, April 21.

The ministry of national security has stated that the deportees were scheduled to return on March 26, however, the government negotiated a further date, to prepare for their arrival under measures imposed to prevent the spread of the covid-19.

In a Twitter post today, US Ambassador to Jamaica, Donald Tapia said, the United States has taken and continues to take, important steps to safeguard the health and safety of those in its custody, including during removal operations.

He said ICE does not remove aliens who are not fit for travel, including any detainee confirmed or suspected of having covid-19.

The ambassador said at least 12 hours before detainees depart their current location to ICE air operations flight, they are screened for elevated temperatures or other symptoms.

He said prior to clearing detainees ICE again medically screens detainees by comprehensively reviewing medical records and taking detainee’s temperature 12 hours before removal flight.

The US Ambassador to Jamaica said individuals with an elevated temperature will remain isolated in ICE custody, for medical assessment.