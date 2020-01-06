The World’s Premier batsman and India captain VIrat Kohli says he is “not a fan” of the proposal to reduce test matches from five to four days.

A reduction in match length is likely to be discussed in January when the international cricket council considers the test calendar beyond 2023.

But the 31 year old Kohli said the intent will not be right then because then you will speak of three-day tests.

He added that it would be a matter of time before you will speak of test cricket disappearing.”

The England and wales cricket board has said it “cautiously supports” the proposal because it would reduce player workload.

India are the world number one test side, having won five and drawn one of their past six series.

South Africa played a four-day test against Zimbabwe in December 2017, while England also hosted Ireland at Lord’s in a four-day match in July 2019.