Vybz Kartel et al may get reduced sentences

Despite losing the appeal to overturn their murder convictions, dancehall entertainer, Vybz Kartel and his three co-accused could see their sentences being reduced.

The Court of Appeal handed down its ruling, this morning, noting that the convictions would be upheld.

However, the court has reserved its decision on sentencing for 7 days, until it hears from the defense attorneys, regarding the time their clients spent on remand, prior to being sentenced.

Despite the possibility of reduced sentencing being still on the cards, lawyers for the men have noted that they will be taking the matter to the United Kingdom based Privy Council, which is Jamaica’s final appellate court.

Kartel, whose real name is Adidja Palmer, along with Kahira Jones, Andre St. John and Shawn Storm Campbell, were convicted in 2014 for the 2011 murder of Clive “Lizard” Williams.

Kartel was ordered to serve 35 years before being eligible for parole, St. John to serve 30 years before parole, and Jones and Campbell to serve 25 years before parole.

But Senior Counsel Valerie Neita Robertson who worked on Kartel’s appeal has indicated that the appeal court will be reviewing the sentences to determine if they were excessive.

She stated that the possible reduction of the sentences would depend on several factors.

In the meantime Mrs. Neita Robertson said she was not surprised at the outcome of the case, though it is evident that Kartel did not get a fair trial.

The appeal court will give its decision within 14 days of hearing from the attorneys regarding the sentences for Vybz Kartel and his co-accused.