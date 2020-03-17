Vybz Kartel praises Bounty Killer

Dancehall deejay Vybz Kartel has lauded Bounty Killer for his role in the music industry.

In a lengthy post on Instagram, the incarcerated entertainer applauds Bounty Killer for constantly providing a platform for new talent.

Bounty Killer is credited as the entertainer who has provided a platform for some of dancehall’s talented artists such as Mavado, Vybz Kartel, Wayne Marshall, Elephant Man, Busy Signal and countless others.

Vybz Kartel in his post of appreciation got personal. Kartel used the platform to express love and thanked Bounty Killer for providing him the opportunity to escape poverty, take care of his family, and give his children a more comfortable life than the one he had growing up.

Vybz Kartel’s IG post has been liked and supported by several industry players including I-Octane, Dre Island, Bugle, Gramps Morgan, and Stefflon Don. Meanwhile, it was reposted by Bounty Killer himself, and PopCaan.

Vybz Kartel’s post comes days after Buju Banton in an interview with Winford Williams, said dancehall has not grown since his 10-year absence while he was behind bars. He credited Vybz Kartel who is currently in lockup as the man running the place; and questioned what the other entertainers are doing.

Protoje today via Twitter in a cryptic Tweet, said, “Personally no artist wah in a the business fi over 10 years and don’t give another artist a platform or help buss somebody can’t say anything to me about the state of the industry.”