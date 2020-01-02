West Indian cricketers dominate the Espn Cricinfo T/20 team of the decade with five selections.

Headed by the format’s all-time leading run scorer Chris Gayle , it also includes another Jamaican Andre Russell and has mystery spinner Sunil Narine, West Indies white ball captain Kieron Pollard and Dwayne Bravo.

The T20 team of the decade is completed by Virat Kohli, Ab Devilliers, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Rashid Khan, Lasith Malainga and Jasprit Bumrah

there are no West Indian in the test team of the decade nor the one day international team of the decade.

However Staphanie Taylor who is among the top three run-scorers of the decade, makes the Women’s team of the decade……………and is one of three West Indians in the eleven.

The decade’s standout bowler Anissa Mohammed and West Indies legend Deandra Dottin are the other West Indies players selected.