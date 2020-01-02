West Indian cricketers dominate the Espn Cricinfo T/20 team of the decade

by January 2nd, 2020

West  Indian  cricketers  dominate  the Espn Cricinfo  T/20  team  of  the  decade  with  five  selections.

Headed  by  the  format’s all-time leading run scorer Chris  Gayle  , it  also  includes  another  Jamaican  Andre  Russell   and  has  mystery  spinner  Sunil  Narine, West  Indies  white  ball  captain  Kieron  Pollard   and  Dwayne  Bravo.

The  T20  team  of  the  decade  is  completed  by  Virat  Kohli, Ab Devilliers, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Rashid Khan, Lasith  Malainga  and  Jasprit  Bumrah

there  are  no  West  Indian  in  the  test  team  of  the  decade  nor  the  one  day  international  team  of  the  decade.

However  Staphanie  Taylor  who  is  among  the  top  three  run-scorers of  the  decade,  makes  the  Women’s  team  of  the  decade……………and  is    one  of  three  West  Indians  in the  eleven.

The decade’s standout bowler Anissa  Mohammed  and  West  Indies  legend  Deandra  Dottin  are  the  other  West  Indies  players  selected.