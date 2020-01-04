West Indies batsman Shai Hope says he is under no pressure ahead of Ireland series

West Indies batsman Shai Hope says he is under no pressure to replicate his heavy run-scoring of the last calendar year and will continue to focus on his role in the team in order to transform West Indies into a formidable unit.

The elegant right-hander plundered 1,345 runs in 2019 at an average of 61 with four hundreds to be among the top three run- scorers in the world in one day internationals.

He will be back in action next Tuesday when West Indies take on Ireland in the first ODI of a three-match series at Kensington Oval in Barbados.

He said, pressure is a strange word but it’s about understanding what you need to do, adding that as long as you put in the preparation and believe in your­self believe in what you’ve been doing the rest takes care of it­self.