Injury-prone West Indies star Andre Russell is set to undergo an injury assessment to determine his fitness, as cricket West Indies begin to hone their plans for this year’s Twenty20 World Cup in Australia.

The 31-year-old Jamaican has not played a T/20 International in 19 months and has not suited up for the West Indies since limping out of the 50-over world cup in England last June with a knee injury.

However, Russell has continued to feature in domestic T/20 leagues across the globe and chief executive of cricket west indies Johnny grave, says Russell’s fitness will now come under the microscope with the hope of reintegrating him into the west indies setup…………..he will undergo what is described by the medical team as a return-to-play protocol.

Grave added that Russell will go through a fitness test to see how his knees have recovered from the injuries that he suffered

He would then build up his fitness levels and hopefully through performances in the Indian premier league make himself available for selection for the West Indies.”

The IPL runs from March 29 to May 24 and Russell is expected to turn out as usual for Kolkata Knight Riders.

In the meantime Grave has revealed that Sunil Narine is also being monitored, with selectors hoping he makes a full recovery from the finger injury which has troubled him over the last year.

He last represented West Indies last august when he faced India in three t20 internationals but that outing was his first in two years.