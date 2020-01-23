West Indies Youth cricketers qualifies for the Super League stage of ICC World Cup Cricket

The West Indies youth cricketers qualified for the Super League stage of the ICC under 19 Cricket World Cup, after scoring a comprehensive 246 runs win over Nigeria to secure their third consecutive victory in the tournament.

Winning the toss and taking first strike the young ‘Windies led by Matthew Patrick who scored 68 runs posted a decent 303 for 8 off their allotted 50 overs.

Captain Kimani Melius supported well with a half century 65 runs off 85 balls which included 9 fours and 2 sixes, and he got support from Matthew James who made 43…… Kevlon Anderson was next best on 25.

Jamaican Kirk Anderson fell for 15.

Bowling for Nigeria peter Aho , Sylvester Okpe , and Abdul-Rahman Jimoh took two wickets each.

At their turn to bat Nigeria were skittled out for a woeful 57, with the demise largely engineered by Jayden Searles who grabbed 4 for 19 while, with Ashmead Nedd snatching 3 for 11, and Matthew Patrick 2 for 16.

Australia joined the West Indies in the next round of the world cup after recording a nail-biting 2 wickets win over England.